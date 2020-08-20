Timothy "Tim" Lynn Fickey, age 56, of LaFayette passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Tim gave more than he ever received and always projected a spirit of warmth, humor and unconditional love. His legacy he leaves behind is his love for the Lord and his servant's heart. He genuinely cared for everyone like family. He was fun, kind, generous, a hard worker and accomplished so much in his short 56 years, but he mostly adored his family and loved spending time with them. His pride and joy were Harlie and Charly who also loved "Uncle" so much! He was a member of Corinth Baptist Church where he served as choir director. A LaFayette High School honor graduate, he attended UGA and Dalton State and graduated from UTC where he earned a bachelor degree in accounting. Tim was employed with TVA for 10 years where he was a project portfolio manager in FO&P. He was the proud owner of the Bouquet Shop in LaFayette, a board member for the LaFayette Downtown Development Authority, and served as a director for the Miss Tennessee Pageant. We are saddened beyond description at his passing, but his spirit will live forever within all those who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Ray Fickey; and nephew, Justin Cody Clark. Survived by his mother, Theresa Johnson Fickey; sisters, Lana Spencer and Brandi (Wayne) Reynolds; special nieces, Harlie Spencer and Charly Reynolds; and special cousin Stephanie (Kevin) McKenzie. A celebration of Tim's life will be held at Corinth Baptist Church Sunday, August 23, at 5 p.m. with Pastors Jimmy Weaver and Steve Stanfield officiating. Interment in the Corinth Cemetery to take place between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Family will receive friends at the church prior to the burial after 12 p.m. Pallbearers are Jeremy Rowell, Shawn Chacko, Brian Whitten, Taylor Whitten, Austin Whitten, Rudy Yother, Tommy Blevins, and Ben Duby. Flowers are welcome or donations may be made in Tim's memory to the Corinth Baptist Church building fund or to the church Worship Leader Scholarship Fund that will be set up in Tim's memory: 2524 Corinth Road, LaFayette, GA 30728. Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.