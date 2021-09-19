Jerry Allen Farner, age 72, of LaFayette, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.D. and Nellie Pittman; grandson, Jacob Hayes; and great granddaughter, Selah Grace Hamilton. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Peggy Farner; daughters, Missy (Patrick) Morgan, Pam (Tony) Hayes, and Annette (Brian) Hamilton; grandchildren, Alex, Andrea, ÁQuest, Adyen, Abby, Andre, Sophia, Benson, Tobias, Anyah, Justin, Josh, Tyler and Abbie, and Delaney; great grandchildren, McKinley Faith, Lake, Lauren Kate, and Kylan; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, September 6, 2021, in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastors Patrick Morgan and Charles Weaver officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.