Gail Lynne (Duncan) Emberson, 80, of Ringgold, GA passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Alexian Village, Signal Mountain, Tennessee. Gail was born November 1, 1940 in Ringgold, GA to Maxine Duncan. She graduated from Ringgold High School in 1958. Gail was a member of the Ringgold United Methodist Church. For many years, she worked in various roles at Ringgold High School. In addition to being a loving wife, mother, mother-n-law, and grandmother, Gail was a collector of many things, including sea glass, seashells, antiques and other curiosities. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Above all else, Gail was most proud of her three sons. She was preceded in death by her mother Maxine Duncan, and Gail's husband of fifty-seven years, James Franklin (Jim) Emberson, Jr. She is survived by her three sons, Dana Rankin Emberson and his wife Melissa of Los Angeles, CA, William (Bill) Franklin Emberson and his wife Mandie of Signal Mountain, TN and Thomas (Tom) Dorsey Emberson and his wife Holly of Nashville, TN; four grandchildren, Savannah Jane Emberson, Abigail Rose Emberson, John Thomas Emberson and Maxwell (Max) Gunning Emberson. Memorial services will be deferred. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Caritas Fund, Ascension Living, Alexian Village 437 Alexian Way, Signal Mountain, TN, 37377; phone (423)886-0100. The Caritas Fund assists Alexian residents who have outlived their financial means.