Eula Mae Ellenburg, 73, of LaFayette passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020 at her home in LaFayette, Georgia. She was born on July 1, 1947 in Chickamauga Georgia to Clarence William McCormick and Illa Pearl (Westmoreland) McCormick. Eula attended elementary school in Rosalie, Alabama and in 1955 the family moved to Union Oregon where Eula graduated from high school in 1965. In 1969, Eula and her longtime friend and companion retired to Georgia and lived in and around La Fayette Georgia. In 1983 Eula married William Dale Ellenburg and they lived and worked in LaFayette until "Dale" passed away in 2016. Eula is survived by her sister, Imogene Vickers, La Grande Oregon, brother, Clarence William McCormick, LaFayette, stepson, William Ellenburg and spouse, Gail, Ft Oglethorpe Georgia, and her longtime friend and companion, Kathy. Eula has two nieces, Isabella Vickers and Lori Vickers, both reside in Oregon. Eula enjoyed her home and was a wonderful homemaker. She had quite a collection of cookbooks and spent much of her time cooking, baking and sewing. Eula's favorite pastime was cooking and her working career included many years of restaurant work in and around LaFayette. She enjoyed her home and after retirement continued to share her passion for food, recipes and homemade cakes with her family and friends. Eula will be missed by her family and friends. There will not be a service. Memorial donations in Eula's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.