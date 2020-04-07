Randall "Randy" E. Easley, 69, of Rock Spring, GA, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Randy was born September 13, 1950 in Chattanooga, TN, to the late Bill Easley and Jean Easley Earhart. After graduating from East Ridge High School he attended both North Georgia Military College in Dahlonega, GA and UTC. Randy loved building things and joined the Carpenter's Union soon after marrying his wife of 49 years, Ginger Waller Easley. He then helped construct Sequoyah Nuclear Plant, later entering the Health Physics program with TVA, and finally retiring from the RadCon division at Sequoyah in 2006. After dedicating his life to Christ Randy also served as a church planter for the local Baptist Association in North Georgia, having assisted in a new church plant in Ft. Oglethorpe, GA. If one word could describe Randy it would be "servant." He wanted to meet the needs of others, either by fixing their computers, one of his favorite hobbies, mowing the neighbors yards, or simply sharing his candy stash with everyone at church. Randy loved and spoiled their pet Yorkie, Rascal who accompanied them almost everywhere. Randy is survived by wife, Ginger, daughter and son-in-law Cheryl and Kevin McCurdy, sons and daughters in law, R. Scott and Brandy Easley and Dr. Michael and Monica Easley. He was the proud "gramps" to Ashley Easley Pace, Aaron, Ryan, and Nick McCurdy as well as Lexi, Morgyn and Mariana Easley. Randy's sister Debbie Bullard also survives him along with numerous cousins in Mississippi. There will be a memorial service, a celebration of life at Oakwood Baptist Church in Chickamauga, Georgia to be announced after the mandatory quarantine is lifted due to the Coronavirus. Visit www.heritagebattlefield.com to share condolences with the family and view the online memorial tribute. Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home & Crematory, Battlefield Parkway.