Sara Ellen Humphreys Duvall, age 86, of LaFayette passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was a member of Ridgeview Baptist Church. Sara married the love of her life, Dan Duvall in 1956 at the local Methodist church in Rossville. In 1967, they moved to Naples, Florida where they raised their family until moving to Kentucky in 1991. In 1995, they returned home and reestablished roots in Northwest Georgia. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Dannette Stier; sister, Martha Sherlin; brothers, Monroe and Eldridge Humphreys. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Dan Duvall; daughter, Janet (Ray) Rhode of Naples, Fla.; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; sister, Margaret Broome; brother, John Humphreys; and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Pettyjohn Cemetery in Trion with Pastor Jason McCarty officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ridgeview Baptist Church 1001 Magnolia Street, LaFayette, GA 30728. Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.