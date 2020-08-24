Mark Edward Dunn, 56, of Villanow passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at a hospital in Chattanooga after succumbing to cancer. Mark always gave more than he ever received in return. He had a kind heart and always thought of others before himself. Mark enjoyed the outdoors, he spent countless hours working in the yard and growing beautiful flowers to share with others. Mark also enjoyed fishing and hunting. "Go Dawgs" was something frequently heard around the house as Mark was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan. Mark's pride and joy were his children. He was eager to see what their future held and was overjoyed in their accomplishments. Mark was a member of The First Baptist Church in Lafayette. He was a Lake Brantley High School honor graduate and he attended both Mercer University and Southern Methodist University. Mark's life was spent working in healthcare serving others. Mark is survived by his wife of 30 years, Anita Dunn; daughter and son-in-law, Katie and Mitch Jacks; son, Taylor Dunn; parents, Edward and Jane Dunn; brothers, Brad, Andy and David Dunn; sister-in-law, Kristi Dunn; sister and brother-in-law, Juanita and Jeremy Maanum; father and mother in law, Guy and Margie Pope; nieces, Hailey, Kolbey and Kennedi Dunn and Emily Maanum; nephews, Nick and Ben Maanum; aunts, uncles and cousins. While we are saddened by Mark's passing, we are rejoicing that he is no longer in pain. His spirit will continue to live within all of us who knew and loved him. A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Peter Hunt, Dr. Edward Arrowsmith and the compassionate staff working in the oncology unit at Memorial Hospital. At Mark's request a private graveside service will be held with Rev. Phillip Cannon officiating. He will be laid to rest at East Armuchee Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to CHI Memorial Foundation for Cancer Services, 2525 DeSales Avenue, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404 (make sure to mark in honor of Mark Dunn). Love Funeral Home, 706-278-3313.