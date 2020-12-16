Pluma Faye Cross, age 89 of LaFayette, GA, passed away at home Tuesday December 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Houston Hurtt and Clara Baugh Hurtt and brothers Earl Hurtt and J. D. Hurtt. She is survived by her loving husband of almost 70 years, Max Cross; sons, Kenneth (Kathy) Cross and Gregory (Gina) Cross; daughter, Jan (Michael) Marmaras; grandchildren, Andy Cross, Adam (Liana) Cross, Heather Cross and Chelsea (Drew) Burney; great granddaughters, Adeline Burney and Waverly Cross. Faye was born in Adamsburg, Alabama on August 26, 1931. She graduated as valedictorian of her high school class. Faye and the love of her life, Max married, raised their family and were wonderful parents to their children. She and Max were very successful in their business endeavors and traveled extensively, visiting more than twenty different countries during their lives. She loved to scrapbook the photographs and mementos from these trips. She also developed an extensive collection of family photo albums. After Faye and Max retired, she conducted extensive research and prepared detailed histories of the Cross, Day, Hurtt and Baugh families. Faye was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Nothing gave her more joy than spending time with the love of her life, Max. She had a passion for many hobbies including needlepoint and crochet. Faye loved caring for a multitude of beautiful flowers and plants at their home. She loved decorating their home for the holidays, especially at Christmas. Her Christmas decorations were legendary and never the same as any previous year. She loved life and nothing gave her more joy than being the loving 'Nana' to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Faye never met a stranger and always greeted family, friends, loved ones and complete strangers with a smile. Faye was a devoted Christian who did her very best to live her Christian beliefs. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and other loved ones. Pallbearers: Andy Cross, Adam Cross, Mike Parker, Dennis Alexander, Lloyd Shadrick, Joseph Looney Honorary Pallbearers: Mike Hurtt, Tim Hurtt, Glenn Hurtt, Dale Hurtt, Steve Black, Michael Marmaras, Drew Burney, Carlus Gann Graveside services for Mrs. Cross will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, December 19th, 2020 at LaFayette Memory Gardens with Rev. David Cross officiating. The immediate family will have a private visitation prior to the graveside service. All family and friends are welcome to attend the masked and socially distanced graveside service. Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home in LaFayette.