Sarah Elizabeth Bell Coulter, 88 of Cassandra, Georgia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of North Georgia and graduated from Chattanooga Valley High School in 1950. Sarah worked at DuPont, Fowler Brothers Furniture, and was a substitute teacher who taught Bible Studies at the Chattanooga Valley schools. Sarah finished her working career, retiring from the Walker County Water Company in 1993. Sarah's greatest love was for God, her church and her family. She raised her family at Flintstone Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, and coordinated church activities. She devoted her life to her Lord and Savior. Upon retirement, Sarah and her husband Billy moved back to the family farm in Cassandra, Georgia, joining Cassandra Baptist Church and serving her church community until her death. Sarah's many accomplishments include being a star basketball player, where she held the school scoring record for 22 years. She was President of the PTA for a few years while her children attended Chattanooga Valley schools. She enjoyed watching sports especially women's college basketball, NASCAR racing and loved her Atlanta Braves. Sarah was a wonderful wife, blessed mother and cherished grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Billy Leon Coulter; parents, Roy and Lucile Bell; siblings, Peggy Wright and Shirley Stoker. Left behind to cherish Sarah's memory are her children, Felix (Carol) Coulter of Cassandra, Georgia, Terrell (Terry) Coulter of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Cecelia (Steve) Grubbs of Miramar Beach, Florida; grandchildren include, Carly (Joe) Shilling, Chad Coulter, Seth (Christina) Coulter, Hannah Coulter, Heidi Grubbs and Rebekah (Bradford) Carrington; great-grandchildren, Faye Lynn, Asa and Livania Shilling and Paislee Coulter. Due to the COVID-19 virus, a private grave side service will be held at Coulter Memorial Cemetery. A celebration of Sarah's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, where a tribute gift can be made in memory of Sarah Elizabeth Coulter. Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes - Chickamauga Chapel, Chickamauga.