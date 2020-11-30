Stephanie Lorene Songer Cooper, age 51, of LaFayette passed away Friday, November 27, 2020. Stephanie loved to spend time with family, her kids and grandkids. She enjoyed swimming and was always laughing and smiling with such joy. Stephanie dedicated her life to the Lord and she had a passion for singing in church and enjoyed gathering with family for bible study. She had such a beautiful soul and will be missed by everyone that knew her. She was preceded in death by her sister, Rachel Songer; and brother, Tony Ballenger. Stephanie is survived by her mother, Wanda Parm; father, James Songer; daughter, Megan (Chris) Ramirez; son, Corey Osburne; grandchildren, Avaci Ramirez, Lexie Ramirez, Megan Mowrey, Devan Russell, Hunter Wyatt, and Kaisyn Osburne; sister, Renee Bowers Williams; several nieces, nephews and a host of cousins also survive. Family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday, November 30th from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Tuesday, December 1st from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Funeral service will follow in the chapel with Pastor Marion Webb officiating. Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.