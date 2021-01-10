Wayne Bailey Cook, age 69, of LaFayette passed away Friday, January 8, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Curt and Syble Cook; and brother, Shelby Cook. He is survived by his sister, Marie (Fred) Evans; brother, David Cook; special nephew, Justin Evans; special great nephew, Levi Evans whom Wayne lovingly referred to as his "Little Amigo"; and several other nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, January 14, in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastor Tim Redden officiating. Interment at White Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.