Alfred Lamar "Marty" Cook, age 67, of LaFayette passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. Marty retired from the Walker County Road Department after 33 years of service. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Misty Cook, daughter, Katie Cook; sons, Jason (Jennifer) Cook, Cody Cook, and Dusty Cook; granddaughter, Carlie Cook; sisters, Hilda Ann Wooten, and Roxanne (Jim Bo) Ogle; brothers, Ralph Cook, Gordon Cook, and John Cook; several nieces and nephews also survive. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.