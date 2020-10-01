Mrs. Georgia Mae "Judy" Coker, 89, of Ringgold, GA, died October 1, 2020. Mrs. Coker was born January 6, 1931, in Marietta, GA, the daughter of the late John Thomas Arnold, SR, and Hester Patterson Arnold. She was preceded in death by her husband, Boyd Coker, great-grandson, Chandler Bolden, and several brothers and sisters. Survivors include her children, Debra Bolden, and Sherry Norton, 6 grandchildren, Todd Bolden, Chad Bolden, Robin Bright, Chris Norton, Tracy Kight, Brandy McCool, 11 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Graveside & Interment services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday October 3, 2020, at AMI Cemetery, with Rev. Tom Russell officiating. Active pallbearers will be Todd Bolden, Brody Bolden, Chad Bolden, Zach Bright, Wes Bolden, Grayson Burrage. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Hearth Hospice. To share your condolences with the family, please visit our website at www.masonfuneralhome.com to sign our online guest book. Arrangements are provided by Mason Funeral Home- Summerville, GA.