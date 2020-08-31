Thomas Pendleton Carmon, Sr., age 84, of LaFayette passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020. Thomas served in the Army National Guard. He was a member and deacon of the LaFayette First Baptist Church, a member of the Western Lodge #91 in LaFayette, and a member of the Chattanooga Scottish Rite Society. Thomas also retired from the Electric Department with the City of LaFayette. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Anderson Carmon and Annie Lee Davis Carmon; great grandchild, Ellie Claire Carmon; sisters Beverly Carmon, Katherine Carmon, Louise Carmon Brown Dodson, and Mary Carmon Harris; brothers, Andrew Carmon, Robert Carmon, and James Carmon, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Nila Jo Townsend Carmon; sons, Tommy Carmon and Dan (Marsha) Carmon; grandchildren, Adam (Hannah) Carmon and Bailee (Marshall Robinson) Carmon; great grandchild, Cash Carmon; sister, Hattie Robinson Harvey; sister-in-law, Jewel Hall; several nieces and nephews also survive. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Homestead Hospice of Dalton. Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastors, Derrick Fielder, David Thompson and Chaplain Steve Harthorn officiating. Pallbearers are Adam Carmon, Marshall Robinson, Neal Johnson, Patrick Stanfield, Mark Stanfield, and Barry Jones. Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to the LaFayette First Baptist Church building fund 201 N. Main St. LaFayette, Ga. 30728. Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
