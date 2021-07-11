Mrs. Lottie Faye Cameron Cantrell, age 83 of East Dublin, passed away in Thursday evening, July 8, 2021 at Shamrock Assisted Living Center. Born in Laurens County she was one of eleven children born to the late Ottis and Mozzell Johnson Townsend. She grew up in Dublin and attended Wilkes High School. Mrs. Cantrell had served her Lord for over fifty years as an Evangelist and Minister. She preached in the Holiness Church, at Revivals and Camp Meetings; primarily in North Georgia. In 2017 she returned to the Laurens County area. Mrs. Cantrell had resided at Scott Assisted Living, Southland Health Care and most recently at Shamrock Assisted Living where she continued her ministry by preaching to and sharing her faith with her fellow residents. She was a lifelong member of the Holiness faith and most recently had attended Dublin Church of God. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Cantrell, who passed away in August of 2020 and brothers, Osbert Townsend, Walter Townsend and her twin brother, James A. Townsend. Mrs. Cantrell leaves behind, her two sons, William "Mark" Rogers, East Dublin, GA, Larry Mitchell Rogers (Joanie), Orange Park, FL, siblings, Shelly Reynolds Brown (Wallace), Lafayette, GA, Foy Townsend (Dean), Minter, GA, Roy Townsend (Patsy), East Dublin, GA, Bobby Townsend Sr. (Sue), Minter, GA, Charlie Townsend (Charlotte), East Dublin, GA, Evie Mathis (Jim), Lyons, GA, Mavis Townsend, East Dublin, GA, several grand and great grand children and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services were conducted at 1:00 pm on Monday, July 12, 2021 in the Williams Chapel of Sammons Funeral Home with Pastor Henry Dixon officiating. Mrs. Cantrell was laid to rest in Dublin Memorial Gardens. Please share a memory, leave a condolence message and sign the online guest register book at www.sammonsfuneralhome.com SAMMONS FUNERAL HOME, The Tradition Since 1917, Soperton, Georgia