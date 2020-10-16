Doris Juanita Parrish Caldwell, age 87 of Chickamauga, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was born to the late Deed Elder and Ruby Belle Duncan Parrish in Chickamauga, was a lifelong resident of Chickamauga and was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. Doris was a graduate of Gordon Lee Memorial High School, class of 1952. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be greatly missed. Doris was also preceded in death by her sister, Betty Munro and brother, Harold Parrish. She is survived by her loving husband, of 66 yrs., Clyde Caldwell, children; Denise Carpenter and Darren (Kim) Caldwell, sister; Patricia Roark, 4 grandchildren, loving great grandchildren, and several nieces & nephews. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Chattanooga National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday and prior to leaving for the cemetery on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. The family has also requested visitors wear mask during visitation at the funeral home. Online guestbook at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Home-J. Avery Bryan Chapel.