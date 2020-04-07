Betty Lucille Chambers Cabeen, 70, of Ringgold, went to be with the Lord peacefully at her home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She was born October 19, 1949 to the late Robert Guy Chambers II and Bertha Rene Higdon. The only things she loved more than birds, books and God's creation, was her loving family and the Lord Jesus Christ. She loved them big and loved them faithfully. At the age of nine, Mrs. Cabeen was sent to live at the Bonny Oaks School along with two of her siblings. In her teens, a group of students from Tennessee Temple University began a Bible study at the home. It was through this ministry, that Betty accepted Christ as her personal Savior at the age of 15. Soon after, she met her husband in the youth group at Highland Park Baptist Church. They married on May 22, 1970. The couple served the Lord together in many aspects of ministry spanning from New York, to Michigan, toTennessee, to Georgia and one special trip to Guatemala. She attended Word of Life Bible Institute where she and her husband were in the first graduating class. Throughout her life, she faithfully shared her salvation testimony of the Lord reaching down and saving her. She was employed for many years by McKee Foods. Being a hard worker and a loyal devoted leader was evident not only in her job, but also in many other aspects of her life. She was a master of words and an avid reader. Over her life, she acquired a large library of books that she referenced frequently. Betty was most often found enjoying a good read with a great cup of coffee, always black. Her ability to talk to anyone was based on the truth that she found people interesting and wanted to know more about them. Even as she was in her last weeks of life, she asked people about themselves and was, as always, a wonderful listener. She loved spending time in her garden. It was like therapy to her. She also enjoyed sitting on the porch with her husband and listening to the rain. She truly was a unique soul. Her grandchildren called her "Honey" and the name was very appropriate as her words were sweet and her hugs sweeter. Betty was a member of Woodland Park Baptist Church and faithfully lived by the Word of God. Her faith has now been made sight. She is with the Lord that she knew and loved so well. Betty was preceded in death by brother Robert Guy Chambers Jr., and sisters, Bobby Jean Higdon and Doris Dean Chambers. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Mark Cabeen, children Benjamin (Lynette) Cabeen of Ringgold, Bethany (Chuck) Norman and Mary Anna (Chris) Coleman, and Aaron (Jodi) Cabeen of Chattanooga, sisters Pat Brown of Nashville, TN, and Mary Ellis of Rossville, brothers Van Chambers of Nashville, TN and Earl Chambers of Rome, GA, and 13 very loved grandchildren, Micah Cabeen, Hannah Norman, Jacob Norman, Rachel Norman, Christian Coleman, Seth Norman, Jackson Coleman, Ava Cabeen, Lucy Cabeen, Lydia Cabeen, Elliot Cabeen, Miles Cabeen and Phoebe Cabeen. Private funeral services were held April 3rd. In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in Betty's honor, read a Bible Story with your family, and then squeeze your children with big hugs until they grunt. The family would like to give special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of Erlanger East Cancer Center and for the kind end of life care received from Nurse Brian Dunn of Amedisys Hospice. Visit www.heritagebattlefield.com to view the memorial tribute and share words of comfort with the family. Arrangements by Heritage Funeral Home and Crematory, Battlefield Parkway.