Tokie "Judy" Broome, age 91, of LaFayette passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, James C. "Sarge" Broome Sr.; and granddaughter, Brittany Broome. She is survived by her daughters, Kay Ezelle and Sue Brown; sons, James Broome Jr. and Jerry Broome; grandchildren, Chad (Kacey) Ezelle, Suzanne Boaz, Karrie Ezelle, Triston Broome, Charlsie Broome, Lauren Broome, Jamie (Sandy) Pursley, and Beth (Jake) Shipley; 15 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren. Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, at Trinity Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home prior to the graveside from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Pallbearers are Ben Harris, Tim New, Benjamin Alday, Jake Shipley, Sam Prinz, and Chad Ezelle. Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.