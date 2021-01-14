Mary Lee Brock, 83 of Rossville, passed away Thursday, December 24th, 2020 in a local hospital. She was born and lived most of her life in LaFayette, GA. Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 23rd in the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home with Rev. Harold Helton of the New Antioch Baptist Church of Summerville officiating. Condolences and full obituary is available at lane-southcrestchapel.com The family respectfully requests that all social distancing guidelines be observed. Arrangements are by the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, Rossville.