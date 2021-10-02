Bobbie Newman Brock, 82, of LaFayette went home to be with her Lord Sunday, October 3, 2021. Bobbie was born December 22, 1938 in Charleston, TN to the late James Milas and Katherine Pauline Newman. She has been a resident of the North Georgia area for almost 50 years and was member of Redeemed Ministries. She worked many years as a spinning operator for Candlewick Carpet Mill and Shaw. The only thing Bobbie loved more than tending to her farm was taking care of and spending time with her precious family. She is preceded by her loving husband of 46 years, James Brock; son, Michael Jeffrey Brock; siblings, James Edward, Neva Ruth Burnham, Christine Elizabeth Newman and Jerry Herman Newman. Survivors include her daughter Carol Boman; grandchildren, Tabitha Hammill, Jamie Christopher; great-grandchildren, McKayla Wilson, Issac Wilson and Brock Christopher; siblings, Denise Marion, Billie Wheeler, Daniel Newman, Sue Gilbert and Roy Newman. Funeral services will be 2 PM, Wednesday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Darriel Thompson officiating. Interment to follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens. View www.heritagebattlefield.com to share condolences with the family. Family will receive friends 4-8 PM, Tuesday at Heritage Funeral Home & Crematory, Battlefield Parkway.
Service information
Oct 5
Visitation
Tuesday, October 5, 2021
4:00PM-8:00PM
4:00PM-8:00PM
Heritage Funeral Home & Crematory (Ft. Oglethorpe)
3239 Battlefield Pkwy
Fort Oglethorpe, GA 30742
3239 Battlefield Pkwy
Fort Oglethorpe, GA 30742
Oct 6
Funeral Service
Wednesday, October 6, 2021
2:00PM
2:00PM
Heritage Funeral Home & Crematory (Ft. Oglethorpe)
3239 Battlefield Pkwy
Fort Oglethorpe, GA 30742
3239 Battlefield Pkwy
Fort Oglethorpe, GA 30742
