Mr. Jerry W. Brite, 89, of Rossville, GA passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Jerry was born in Knoxville, TN on October 5, 1932 to the late Mr. Clyde Robert Brite and Mrs. Tee Woods Brite. Jerry was a salesman for most of his life and was a veteran of the United States Navy Seabees detachment serving in Chattanooga. He was a member of Boynton Baptist church for over 30 years. Jerry was also a member of the Rossville Masonic Lodge #397 for over 50 years. Jerry lived most of his life in the north GA area and will be remembered mostly for repairing washers and dryers after his retirement. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Mary Elizabeth Brite, second wife, Gwendolyn "Billie" Nichols Brite and sons; Richard and Jerry "Jody" Brite. He is survived by his sons, Kenneth Dale Brite, of Rossville, Larry (Kay) Brite, of Ringgold, daughter-in-law, Darlene Brite, of Chickamauga, grandchildren; Derrick (Ashton) Brite, Shea (Adam) Wilkie, Connie Brite, Nick and Neal Brite, great grandchildren; Emerson and Wyatt Wilkie, and special friend, Shirley Garrett and family. Condolences may be left at www.lane-southcrestchapel.com In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Boynton Baptist Church, Ringgold, GA. A funeral service for Jerry will be conducted on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 in the chapel of Lane Funeral Home South Crest Chapel at 11:30 am with the Rev. Keith McCleod officiating. Interment will follow the services at Chattanooga National Cemetery with military honors rendered. The family will receive friends at Lane Funeral Home and Crematory South Crest Chapel on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 6:00pm until 8:00 pm. Arrangements held by Lane funeral Home and Crematory South Crest Chapel, Rossville.