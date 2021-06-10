Olga Mae Bowman, 69, of Ringgold went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 10, 2021. She was born on August 18, 1951 in Guntersville, Alabama to the late Lonnie and Louise Dudley. Mrs. Bowman has lived in Ringgold for the past 32 years and was a member at the Chamberlain Road Full Gospel Church in LaFayette. She enjoyed to sing and spending time with her family. Survivors include her loving husband of 32 years, David Bowman; son, Jamie (Lela) Cordell; daughter, Rita Cordell; sister, Barbara Hurst; grandchildren, Hailey Johnson, C.J. Cordell, Olivia Cordell and Jesse Cordell. Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon Tuesday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Ed Hise and Rev. Sam Randolph officiating. Entombment will follow at Lakewood Memory Gardens, South. Visit www.heritagebattlefield.com to share condolences with the family and view memorial tribute. The family will receive friends 2-8 PM Monday at Heritage Funeral Home, Battlefield Parkway.
Service information
Jun 14
Visitation
Monday, June 14, 2021
2:00PM-8:00PM
2:00PM-8:00PM
Heritage Funeral Home & Crematory (Ft. Oglethorpe)
3239 Battlefield Pkwy
Fort Oglethorpe, GA 30742
3239 Battlefield Pkwy
Fort Oglethorpe, GA 30742
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 15
Funeral Service
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
12:00PM
12:00PM
Heritage Funeral Home Chapel - Ft. Oglethorpe
Heritage Funeral Homes
Fort Oglethorpe, GA 30742
Heritage Funeral Homes
Fort Oglethorpe, GA 30742
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.