Rev. Riley Nathaniel Bomar, MSgt USMC (RET.) age 91, of LaFayette passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. Rev. Bomar proudly served his country in the USMC for 22 years where he retired as Master Sergeant. He then attended New Orleans Theological Seminary where he earned a seminary degree. After seminary, he was given the privilege by the Lord to pastor several churches. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Franklin Bomar and Rosebud McKeehan Bomar; and sister, Johnnie Sue Watts. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Mary L. Bomar; daughter, Melinda Gail Bomar; sons, Nathan Bomar and Rickie Bomar; one grandson; three great grandchildren; sister, Margie Cordell; brother, Sam (Sarah Jo) Bomar; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church with Pastor Chuck Romain officiating. Interment at Subligna Cemetery. Pallbearers were Lanny Benson, Robert Yates, Darryl Manning, Barret Thompson, David Snow, and Stanley Carpenter. Visitation was held on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.