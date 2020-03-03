Everett "Neil" Bomar, 67, of Ringgold, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, February 26, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Catoosa County, and retired from Averitt Express after 36 years with the Safe Driving Award. Neil loved gardening and spending time with his 12 grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Carla Benton Bomar, son Jason Neil (Andrea) Bomar of Trenton, daughters Jaime (Craig) Overturf of Ringgold, Sandi (David) Everett of Ringgold, and Krissi (Andrew) Rector of Chattanooga, sisters Ester (Gary) Jones of Lafayette and Vivian (Jeff) Marks of Lafayette, and grandchildren Johnathan Bomar, Ryan Bomar, Joshua Bomar, Josiah Bomar, Elizabeth Bomar, Sarah Bomar, Haley Wyer, Jordan Everett, Alissa Everett, Charlie Overturf, Kaleigh Rector, and Elijah Rector. Private funeral services will be held at a later date. Visit www.heritagebattlefield.com to view the memorial tribute and share words of comfort with the family. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. Arrangements by Heritage Funeral Home and Crematory, Battlefield Parkway.