Cathy Williams Bomar, of Lafayette GA, drifted peacefully off this mortal coil in the early hours of Saturday, July 10, 2021. Despite living less than average life span, Cathy did not live an average life. With a lust and for life and a heart of gold, she traveled where she wanted to travel, and seized every chance to laugh, both appropriately and inappropriately. She learned what she wanted to learn, created what she wanted to create, fixed what she wanted to fix, and loved who she wanted to love. She had a life-long love affair with mother earth, reading, music, art, and Jesus was just alright with her. She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne MF Bomar, Her father Hoyt Williams, her mother Eunice Williams, and her brother Paul Williams. Cathy was beloved by her family, friends, Boo and Cleo, and mother earth, herself. She took extreme pride in her son Joshua Bomar and loves him with all her heart. She adored and loved her voodoo child, Shea Bomar. Following her wishes, there will not be a service, but well-wishers are encouraged to write a note of farewell and plant it beneath a favorite flower, plant, herb, or tree, in her honor. She would want us to emphatically remind you that rainbows never die, thunder only happens when it's raining, play music in the sun, respect your fellow human being, and be kind to Gaea. Most importantly - She is the original gangster of love so don't you worry. "My soul is from elsewhere, I'm sure of that, and I intend to end up there." ~Rumi