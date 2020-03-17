Martha Nell Blalock, age 85, of LaFayette passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was a member of Sunnyside Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Blalock; and parents, Bryant and Inez Cavin. She is survived by her daughters, Gay (Lloyd) Mitchell and Darlene "Dee" (Lester) Mitchell; grandchildren, Dawn (Keith) Martin, Hope (Chris) Spears, and Anthony (Jesica) Mitchell; 10 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sisters, Jane (Dewey) Boyd and Jackie (Benny) Castleberry; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service was held 2 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastors Randy Avans and Chris Spears officiating. Interment at LaFayette Memory Gardens. Pallbearers were Bryan Boyd, Mark Blalock, Jeff Gilreath, Bill Sylar, Jack Dendy, Edward Mitchell, and Bobby Swafford. Visitation was held Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.