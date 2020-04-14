Mr. Edward Bishop, age 76, of Tunnel Hill, Georgia passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020. He was born on August 25, 1943. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Bishop; sisters, Patsy Moore, Helen Bishop, Bonnie Bishop; brothers, Donnie Bishop, Lonnie Bishop. He is survived by his loving wife, Bertha Bishop of the residence; son, Paul Edward Bishop of Tunnel Hill; brothers, Wayne Bishop of Benton, Brownlow Bishop of Decatur, Deano Bishop of Cleveland; grandchildren, Ashley Harmon, Amber Barnes; greatgrandchild, Jayce Harmon. A private ceremony will be held. Interment will be at Gordy Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA; 706-529-5371.