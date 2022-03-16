Arthur Nelson Berry, Jr. October 21, 1933 - March 12, 2022 Arthur Nelson Berry, Jr., was born on October 21, 1933, in Columbus, GA, to Dr. and Mrs. Arthur Nelson Berry, Sr. He enrolled in the University of Georgia in 1953. Arthur later joined the Phi Delta Theta fraternity and was a second lieutenant in the ROTC program. While attending university, he met the love of his life, Sarah "Sally" Enloe Fortune of Lafayette, GA. The couple married in 1956 and Arthur graduated the from UGA's Terry School of Business the following year. He then served in the U.S. Army as a Field Artillery Forward Observer stationed at Fort Sill, OK and later Fort Benning in Columbus with the Army's 3rd Division. Afterwards the Berry's moved to Savannah, and then to Tucker, GA, where Arthur secured a position with Baxter International, a medical device company. The family was then relocated to Brussels, Belgium where Arthur represented the company as VP of Marketing, traveling extensively throughout Europe and Africa. Returning to the States, Arthur worked for Narco Medical in Pennsylvania as VP of Sales. In the mid 1970's, the family relocated to Sandy Springs, GA, where Arthur founded ABC Medical, a successful medical sales agency. He later opened a MAACO franchise with Sally and Dan, before retiring a few years later. In retirement, the Berry's enjoyed traveling with friends and family across the U.S., as well as enjoying trips to coastal Florida and South Carolina with their children and grandchildren. They particularly enjoyed following the sporting and athletic interests of their many grandchildren. Arthur was a lifelong fan of the Georgia Bulldogs; he was thrilled to witness UGA's most recent National Championship win. Arthur Berry is survived by Sally Berry, his wife of 65 years, sister, Barbara Fry (Ken), Atlanta, and children: Allison Phelts, (Tim) Atlanta, Arthur Nelson Berry, III (Laura) Conyers, Dan Berry, (Kristen) Roswell, and Sarah Lucas, (Will) Roswell. His grandchildren include: William H. Lucas, IV, Atlanta, Enloe Lucas, Atlanta, Harper Lucas Fletcher (Neil) College Station, TX, David Phelts, Atlanta, Sam Phelts (McKenzie) San Diego, Gus Phelts, Oxford, MS Joe Berry (USAF) Del Rio, TX and step grandchildren, Justin Hoock, Pensacola, FL, Hillary Harrison, (Robby) Dallas, GA and one great grandson Luke William Fletcher. He was loved also by many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; Arthur Nelson Berry, MD and Dorothea Keough Berry, Brother Edward William Berry and his in-laws; Archibald Steele Fortune, Sarah Enloe Fortune, brother in law Archibald Robertson Fortune (PD), sister and brother in law, Eddie Fortune Lowe and Alex Homer Lowe and sister in law Ellen Fortune Cenzalli. Friends and family are invited to attend a funeral mass on Wednesday, March 23, at 10 am to be held at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, (7171 Glenridge Dr, Atlanta, GA 30328). A reception will immediately follow the service. Mr. Berry will be privately interred the following day in Lafayette, GA with Monsignor Joe Corbett officiating. In lieu of flowers, the Berry family asks that donations in Arthur's name be sent to The Marist School, Atlanta, GA www.marist.com.
