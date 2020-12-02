William Marvin Askew Jr., our beloved Dad, Pop Pop, and friend to many entered eternal life on December 2, 2020. Billy was born August 4, 1937, to William Marvin Askew and Chloe Barron Askew in Newnan, Georgia. Billy was the patriarch of our family and the epitome of a true southern gentleman, a small man in stature but a giant in his acts of love, generosity, and friendship. He was gentle and soothing with a quick wit and smile while being steadfast in his faith and devotion, even when faced with heartbreaking loss and grief. After graduating Newnan High School, Billy began college at West Georgia College on a tennis scholarship, then transferred to the University of Georgia and was a fraternity member of Kappa Alpha, graduating in 1961 with a degree in Business Administration. Billy served his country in the U.S. Army during Cuban missile crisis. From there he met Regina Jane Raines on a blind date and they married shortly after. Billy and Regina started their family and moved to Chickamauga in 1967 and raised three exceptional boys. Billy's professional career included Texaco and RJ Reynolds until retirement, and then he went on to greet thousands of people, with his warm smile at Sam's Club until his second retirement in 2011. Billy Askew never met a stranger! Above all. he loved his Lord Jesus Christ and his family, then there was UGA football, the Atlanta Braves, his enormous cat 'lil Bit, and many shenanigans with his best buddy Joe Brown. Billy's legacy lives on through everyone who loved him and the life he led as a humble and faithful servant, kind, generous, always putting others first, witty, and a hardworking man of quiet strength, with a deep love for his family and friends. Billy is finally reunited with his wife and best friend, Regina Askew, and is predeceased by his beloved son Charles "Chuck" Askew and grandson Charles "Joey" Askew, Jr. Loved ones that will miss Billy and Pop Pop until they meet again are his sons and daughters-in-love William (Mark) Askew III (Jane); Rena Askew; David Askew (Melinda); Sister-in-Love Charlyne White; grandchildren Haley (Chris) Green, William (Katherine) Askew IV, Lloyd (Kirby) Askew, Emily (James) Miller, Jessica (Kody) Stewart, Lindsay Wiles, and Pender Askew; great grandchildren Kelsey Askew, Charlee-Jo Miller, Laura James Askew, Miles Green, Lyle Miller, and many friends and extended family too numerous to list but not forgotten. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, December 7, 2020 in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in the Chickamauga City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday and from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm on Monday. Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Home-J. Avery Bryan Chapel, Chickamauga.
+1