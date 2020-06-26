Thomas "Tommy" Edwin Arnold, age 84, of Ringgold passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. For many years Tommy owned and operated several local businesses in Rock Spring, including the Shell Gas Station. He then became a Seaman for the Merchant Marines from which he retired. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Arnold and Pauline McGill Arnold; and brother, Mac Arnold. He is survived by his sons, Andy (Teresa) Arnold and Barry (Wendy) Arnold; grandchildren, Cameron (Rachel) Arnold, Caleb (Chloe) Arnold, Carson Arnold, Andrew (Emily) Arnold, and Katie (Nathan) Selvidge; six great grandchildren; brother, Steve (Elaine) Arnold; and several nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Interment in the Rock Spring Cemetery. Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
