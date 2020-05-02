Carolyn Mae Campbell Apostol age 69, of LaFayette, Georgia passed away Saturday - May 2, 2020. She was born in Putnum, Connecticut to the late Lewis and Theresa Erickson Campbell. She was a homemaker and former manager of Movie's and More. She enjoyed quilting and watching NASCAR especially her favorite drivers: Richard Petty, Jeff Gordon and Chase Elliot. She had been a resident of the LaFayette area for the past thirty-eight years. She had enjoyed traveling with her husband to many countries and states while he served his country in the U.S. Air Force. She served many meals and helped in many ways the Local Chapter 12 of the Vietnam Veterans. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband: Jack Apostol, Sr. She is survived by her children: Vallerie (Erik) Burton of Kenosha, WI, Jack (Cindy) Apostol, Jr., of Rossville, GA, Aaron Apostol of LaFayette, GA, grandchildren: Allison Burton, Teddy Apostol, Shane Apostol, Emily Apostol, Briella Apostol, Kaylie Guthrie, Kelsey Guthrie, Eli Guthrie, Kyler Apostol, Kayla Apostol Smith, one great-grandchild: Asher Smith, sister: Chrissy (Bill) Thompson of Kansas City, KS, brothers: Bill (Deborah) Johnson of Dalton, GA, Ty (Linda) Johnson of Rossville, GA, several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America - Local Chapter 12 at P.O. Box 1311 - LaFayette, Georgia 30728. A private family visitation and service will be held in the chapel with Richard Cordell officiating. Burial will follow at LaFayette Memory Gardens. Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes - LaFayette Chapel.