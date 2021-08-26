"Santa Mike" Michael Frank Anderson, age 68, of LaFayette, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021. He was a member of Naomi Baptist Church and a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. Santa Mike created many magical Christmas memories for young and old alike, and was the local Santa Claus for the LaFayette and Chickamauga Christmas parade. He was a member of the Real Bearded Santas of North Georgia, Tri-State Santas, IBRBS (International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas), and Peachtree Santas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Anderson and Edna Jean Madaris Kimsey; grandparents, George and Bertha Anderson and Robert and Lula Madaris. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 42 years, Mary (Claus) Anderson; daughter, Nancy (Keith) Murdock; sons, Scottie (Ashley) Anderson, and Andy Anderson; grandchildren, Amelia and Cole Anderson, and Steele and Sophie Murdock; niece, Darlene (Jimmy) Crowe; nephews, David Bradley and Daniel (Teri) Bradley; sisters-in-law, Judy Tucker and Martha Wooten. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Naomi Baptist Church with Pastor Garland Hullender officiating. Interment at LaFayette City Cemetery. Pallbearers are Paul Pendergraft, Lloyd Nelms, Harold Harris, Scott Kiser, John Dearing, and Terry Holland. Honorary pallbearers are his fellow Santas and the Senior Sunday School Class of Naomi Baptist Church. Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
+1