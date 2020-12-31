David Edward Anderson, 73, of LaFayette passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020. He was retired from Dupont and worked many years after retirement for the Walker County Transit System and attended the New Harvest Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Anderson; father, Roy Anderson; and sister, Deborah Townsend. He is survived by his loving wife, Vera Anderson; children, Carol (Ron) Vail, Chris (Tina) Anderson, Robin Anderson, Larry (Leigh) Brooks, Candi (Todd) Crosswhite, and Heather (Jason) Pickard; mother, Louise (Williams) Anderson; sister, Janet (Jackie) Ashburn; 12 grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. Graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021 at LaFayette Memory Gardens with Pastor Larry Brooks officiating. Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.