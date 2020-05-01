Betty Ann Ware Akins age 67, of Ooltewah, TN passed away Wednesday - April 29, 2020. She was born in Ringgold, Georgia and was a lifelong resident of the Ringgold and Ooltewah area. She was an employee of McKee Foods Corporation where she worked in production. She was of the Baptist Faith and enjoying shopping any chance she got. She is preceded in death by her father: Claude Ware and grandson: Shaun Dillion James. She is survived by her mother: Lucille Francis Parks Ware of Ringgold, GA, children: Clinton (Melissa) Noblitt of Fort Oglethorpe, GA, Nickie Akins of Meigs County, TN, Amielia Akins of Birchwood, TN, James Akins of Ooltewah, TN, brothers: James Ware of St. Augustine, FL, Johnny (Kathy) Ware of Cleveland, TN, grandchildren: Amber Teasley, McKenzie Noblitt, Jade Standridge, Morgan Noblitt, Montana Noblitt, Vann Akins, Seth Akins, great-grandchildren: Levi and Aubrey Teasley, several nieces and nephews. The family will have a private visitation and funeral in the chapel with Minister: Johnny Ware officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Vernon Cemetery. Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes - Ringgold Chapel. Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.