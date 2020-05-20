Billy Allen Adams, 66, of Chickamauga, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at a Chattanooga Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of the area born on June 28, 1953 to the late Betty Jo Melton and Preston Alvin Adams. He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Joey Adams; brother, Jackie Adams; and lifelong companion, Juanita Adams. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his sons, Chris (Tiffany) Adams and Jamie Adams; brother, Duane (Kathy) Adams; grandchildren, Justin (Megan) Adams, Preston Adams, Adrianna Adams, Lee Brooks, Chloe Adams, Dakota Edwards, Elijah Adams, Jamie Adams, Jr. and Nicholas Adams; and great grandchildren, Kingston Adams, Madilynn Adams and Georgia Adams. The family will hold a private graveside service.
