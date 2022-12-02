ELECTION 2022 logo

ATLANTA - Former President Barack Obama returned to Atlanta Thursday for the second time in a month to press Georgians to turn out and vote for Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock one more time.

Warnock is running against Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a closely fought runoff race for Georgia’s Senate seat. Though Warnock earned more votes than Walker during the general election last month, neither candidate passed the 50% threshold necessary to win outright.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

