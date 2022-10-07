featured November elections around the corner, early voting starts Oct. 17 By Tamara Wolk TWolk@CatoosaNews.com Tamara Wolk Reporter Author email Oct 7, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save If you’ve been paying attention to the political commercials, you know a lot of people have high hopes for the November 8 election coming up.Georgia offers three weeks of early voting opportunities, as well as absentee options, for a slate of candidates.Early voting begins Oct. 17. Here’s some information to help you know when and where you can vote.InformationYou must have been registered to vote by Oct. 11 to participate in this election.The Walker County Courthouse, as well as four satellite voting sites, will be available for early voting, though the days and hours are fewer for the satellite locations.Main early voting site (all early voting days)Walker County Courthouse, Elections Office, 103 S. Duke St. Room 110, LaFayette, Ga.Satellite early voting sites (last six early voting days)Georgia Northwestern Technical College, 265 Bicentennial Trail, Building 500-Student Center, Rock Spring, Ga.Rossville Civic Center, 400 McFarland Avenue, Rossville, Ga.Chickamauga Civic Center, 1817 Lee Clarkson Road, Chickamauga, Ga.Lookout Mountain United Methodist Church, 1300 Lula Lake Road, Lookout Mountain, Ga.On final election day, Nov. 8, all voting must take place at assigned precincts.Early voting dates and times for voting at the CourthouseWeek one: Oct. 17-Oct. 22Mon.-Fri., Oct. 17-21: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.Sat., Oct. 22: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.Week two: Oct. 24-Oct. 29Mon.-Fri., Oct. 24-28: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.Sat., Oct. 29: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.Week three: Oct. 31-Nov. 4Mon.-Fri., Oct. 31-Nov. 2: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.Early voting dates and times for voting at satellite locationsSat., Oct. 29: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.Mon.-Fri., Oct. 31-Nov. 4: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Oct. 28.For more informationSee your full ballot and your voting precinct: https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/All about voting in Walker County and Georgia:http://www.walkercountyelections.com/index.htmlFurther questions: 706-638-4349 Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tamara Wolk Reporter Author email Follow Tamara Wolk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Rossville man found guilty of molesting 5-year-old girl Attorney: Walker County woman charged in pedestrian death believed she hit a deer Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Sept. 30, to Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories City to borrow $100K for Kingston Point improvements 39 min ago Lorain Port and Finance Authority mourns board member Neil Sommers 39 min ago OVI checkpoint on state Route 57 in Lorain Oct. 7 39 min ago Kingston to get extra $140K from state for Wilbur Avenue paving 39 min ago Ohio Connections Academy families gather for Picnic Day 40 min ago