featured November elections around the corner, early voting starts Oct. 17 By Tamara Wolk TWolk@CatoosaNews.com Tamara Wolk Author email Oct 7, 2022 37 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save If you’ve been paying attention to the political commercials, you know a lot of people have high hopes for the November 8 election coming up.Georgia offers three weeks of early voting opportunities, as well as absentee options for a slate of candidates.Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 17. Here’s some information to help you know when and where you can vote.InformationYou must have been registered to vote by Oct. 11 to participate in this election.Two precincts are open in Catoosa County for early voting. Voters may choose either one.Ringgold Voting Precinct/Freedom Center5238 Evitt St. Ringgold, Ga. 30736Westside Voting Precinct3319 Lakeview Dr. Rossville, Ga. 30741On final election day, Nov. 8, all voting must take place at assigned precincts.Early voting dates and timesWeek one: Oct. 17-Oct. 22Mon.-Fri., Oct. 17-21: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.Sat., Oct. 22: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.Week two: Oct. 24-Oct. 29Mon.-Fri., Oct. 24-28: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.Sat., Oct. 29: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.Week three: Oct. 31-Nov. 4Mon.-Wed., Oct. 31-Nov. 2: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.Thurs., Nov. 3: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.Fri., Nov. 4: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.Final voting day is Nov. 8, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. All voters on this date must cast ballots at their assigned precincts.The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Oct. 28.For more informationSee your full ballot and voting precinct: https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/All about voting in Catoosa County and Georgia: https://www.catoosa.com/departments/view-all-departments/elections-voter-registration.Further questions: 706-935-3990 Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tamara Wolk Author email Follow Tamara Wolk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Rossville man found guilty of molesting 5-year-old girl Attorney: Walker County woman charged in pedestrian death believed she hit a deer Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Sept. 30, to Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 FOOTBALL: LFO uses second-half running game to grind out win at Ridgeland Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Jury convicts Buffalo juvenile in murder of Lockport man 1 hr ago OTB officials offer county reps an operations update during private meeting 1 hr ago Final LSCD superintendent search forum set for tonight 1 hr ago PREP SOCCER: Ashland settles for tie in key MWL tilt 1 hr ago Regional title propels Braves into another semistate 1 hr ago