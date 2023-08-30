Rossville will not have an election this year, since there is only one contender for each open seat. Nevertheless, each seat will see a different face from last term. Here’s the breakdown.

Mayor: The current mayor, Teddy Harris, is not running again. Harold Gray, a current council member, is vacating his council seat and running for mayor.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

