Coosa-North Ga.water planning council

Chair Brooke Anderson, general manager of the Etowah Water and Sewer Authority, opens the fourth quarter meeting of the Coosa North Georgia Water Planning Council at the Bartow County Library in Cartersville.

 Diane Wagner

An updated water management plan for Northwest Georgia counties is expected to be ready for public comment in February. Adoption is scheduled for June.

The document is a blueprint for ensuring the region’s water supply and water quality will be sufficient to serve future needs. It’s being put together by the Coosa-North Georgia Water Planning Council — one of 11 groups of government, agricultural and industrial water users tasked with folding its strategy into the statewide water plan.

