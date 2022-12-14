John-Lewis

ATLANTA - The U.S. Postal Service will issue a stamp honoring the late civil rights leader John Lewis next year.

The stamp will feature a photograph of Lewis taken in 2013 by Marco Grob on assignment for Time magazine, the agency announced Tuesday, Dec. 14. The “selvage,” margin paper on a sheet of Lewis stamps, will feature a photo from 1963 of a young Lewis outside a workshop on nonviolent protest in Clarksdale, Miss.

