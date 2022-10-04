ATLANTA - Industrial facilities released more than 5 million pounds of toxic chemicals into Georgia’s waterways in 2020, putting Georgia in 13th place nationwide, according to a new report released by Environment Georgia.

Georgia is also one of the top 10 states with the highest pollution loads for chemicals linked to cancer as well as developmental and reproductive health risks, according to the report.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

