ATLANTA - A new poll out Friday, Feb. 3, shows Georgians support using some of the state’s record surplus to improve social services by expanding Medicaid and increasing funding for education.

The Georgia Budget and Policy Institute (GBPI), a left-leaning think tank in Atlanta, commissioned the poll of 1,099 Georgians through the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

