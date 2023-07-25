ATLANTA — A new nonprofit has launched to help Georgians contribute to a state tax credit program aimed at helping young adults aging out of the foster care system.

Fostering Success Act Inc., named after legislation the General Assembly passed last year, will help taxpayers submit applications to the Georgia Department of Revenue to qualify for the program.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

