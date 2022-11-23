ATLANTA - The new Hyundai electric vehicle manufacturing plant being built in Bryan County is continuing to pay dividends for Georgia and the coastal region.

Hyundai Mobis, one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers, will invest $926 million in an EV Power Electric system plant in Bryan County that will eventually create at least 1,500 jobs, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday, Nov. 22.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

