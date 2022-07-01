On April 28, Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law House Bill 1178, The Parental Bill of Rights, which, among other things, gives parents the right to view instructional materials in their children’s schools.
Walker County mom Jenn Smeiles was inspired by this legislation and has been trying to confirm that certain books listed in the database of her county schools’ libraries are actually in the libraries. She appeared before the Walker County Board of Education on June 20 and presented members with a list of books she found on database that she feels are highly offensive and inappropriate for children.
Smeiles said the titles she listed are books that portray “explicit sexual activities including child rape and abuse, adult and child prostitution, sexual nudity, bestiality, extreme levels of profanity, explicit violence, inflammatory racial commentary, homosexuality, excessive drug and alcohol abuse, radical activist ideology and exposure to sexual ideas that children’s minds cannot properly process.”
Smeiles says she’s sure other parents would want to know about these books, too, and if their children have access to them. She says she has been disappointed with the response from Walker County Superintendent Damon Raines, whom, she contends, has not been entirely honest. She also says she has been denied access to go into school libraries and check for the books herself.
H.B. 1178 says, “The General Assembly finds that it is a fundamental right of parents to direct the upbringing and education of their minor children. The General Assembly further finds that important information relating to a minor child should not be withheld, either inadvertently or purposefully, from his or her parent, including information relating to the minor child's education.”
The bill goes on to say that parents have a right to see all classroom and assigned materials in a timely manner -- “within a reasonable amount of time not to exceed three business days of receipt of a request.”
When it’s not possible to produce materials within three business days, the bill says parents must be provided a timeline for when it will be provided and it must be within 30 days of the receipt of the request.
If a school refuses to give a parent access to instructional materials, the bill outlines a process by which the parent can appeal to ever higher levels of authority, from the local school board to the state Board of Education.
The Parents Bill of Rights does not specifically address the issue of school library books except in cases where they are assigned, but it does state that it is not a comprehensive list of parents’ rights regarding their children’s education: “This Code section does not prescribe all rights of parents. Unless otherwise required by law, the rights of a parent of a minor child shall not be limited or denied.”
The entire bill can be read at https://www.legis.ga.gov/api/legislation/document/20212022/204930.