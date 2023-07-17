gbi director.jpg

Chris Hosey

 Special Photo: Governor's Office

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has promoted the head of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Investigative Division to director of the GBI.

Chris Hosey will succeed former GBI Director Mike Register on Aug. 1.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

