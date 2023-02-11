Walker County has a new animal services director, Jeff Mitchell, who served in a similar position in Floyd County for a number of years.
With Mitchell comes a wealth of experience and new ideas. The Walker County Board of Commissioners voted late last year to combine the animal shelter and animal control under one umbrella — animal services — and to hire a director to run it.
Walker County Public Relations Director Joe Legge says that the county has been wanting to hire Mitchell for a while.
For Mitchell, the move was natural. His wife is from LaFayette and he has a lot of family in the area.
Also natural is Mitchell’s love of animals. “I grew up on a family farm in Toccoa. We had goats, cattle, horses, chickens, dogs, cats, all kinds of animals.”
When Mitchell first started with Floyd County, he worked as a corrections officer overseeing inmates who cleaned the animal shelter. In 2018, he became director of the shelter.
Floyd County Animal Services covers a lot of areas. Mitchell says the shelter partners with rescues and others to provide pet food and spay/neuter services for the community. “We also provide education,” he says. “Not every situation you get called out on requires a citation. Sometimes people just need to learn how to care for their animals better.”
In 2013, Floyd County was looking for what citizens felt was a good use of SPLOST (special-purpose local-option sales tax) funds. One thing on the ballot was a new animal shelter. Almost all voters backed the idea and in 2016 animal services moved into a new facility that included a surgery center.
The county hires vets to work spare days at the surgical center doing spay/neuter on shelter animals, as well as other procedures as necessary, and it partners with Georgia Animal Project, which provides gas and hotel assistance for vets travelling a distance.
Mitchell says the new shelter also includes a hospital-grade air filtration system that almost eliminates airborne diseases, like bordetella, that are such a problem in most shelters.
Animal health and spay/neuter are priorities for Mitchell, as is engagement with the community. When Floyd County passed a law limiting the tethering of dogs, animal services helped people transition to more humane ways of giving dogs outdoor time.
Mitchell says one game changer for Floyd County Animal Services was partnering with the sheriff’s office and local police departments on two things — starting a cruelty task force and a “law dog” program.
“Animal cruelty and other crime are closely associated,” says Mitchell. “We made 74 arrests on animal cruelty our first year of the task force. Of those, 64 included other charges — child abuse, elder abuse, abuse of the disabled, drugs.”
Since the partnership started, Mitchell says, there have been 300 felony charges of aggravated animal cruelty and 200 misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty.
Mitchell is especially enthusiastic about the law dog program that partners dogs from the county shelter with sheriff’s deputies and police officers for ride-alongs that result in many adoptions. The dogs are “sworn in” by the sheriff or police chief, given their own badge, which goes into their adoption packets, and the officers are provided with biographies of the dogs to hand out.
Mitchell says Floyd County held its first “Law Dogs Fall Festival” last year. The festival included low-cost vaccines, microchipping, food giveaways from Chewy.com, adoptions and activities usually associated with a fall festival.
Other things Mitchell said the Floyd County shelter does is Day Out Field Trips where people who might not want to adopt can still take a dog out for the day. The shelter makes sure the people are prepared and asks them to take the dogs for walks, show them a lot of love and to take pictures and fill out a report card to help potential adopters get the know the dog a little better.
“Rome is a college town,” says Mitchell, “so we get a lot of students taking dogs for a day. The first picture they almost always send back to us is the dog in the car with them and a Starbucks Puppiccino.”
People can also have dogs for sleepovers — several days. The same is asked of them — pictures and report cards. Mitchell says a shelter staff member is available at all times in case there’s a problem. He says field trips and sleepovers often result in adoptions because the people fall in love with the dogs.
Mitchell hopes to implement some of the Floyd County ideas in Walker County, as well as other ideas. “We have a very dedicated staff in Walker County,” he says. “We all want what is best for animals and people. Like all other counties, we have a lot of problems to overcome — we need more spay/neuter going on to keep down the dog and cat overpopulation, more engagement with the community, more education.”
As enthusiastic as Mitchell is about working with the community, he wants the public to understand that there will be zero-tolerance for cruelty or abuse. “We want to work with people to help them do better, but if someone is abusing their animal, they will go to jail.”
“I feel good about what’s going on in Walker County and about all the improvements we’re working on,” says Mitchell. “In addition to everything else, we’re going to get as much cutting-edge training for our staff as possible. There’s always more to learn. I want Walker County to become a shining example for the rest of the state and even the country.”
For more information about Walker County Animal Services, including adoptable animals, animal control and the animal shelter, see https://walkercountyga.gov/residents/animal-services/ or call 706-375-2100.