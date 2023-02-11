Walker County Animal Shelter

Walker County has a new animal services director, Jeff Mitchell, who served in a similar position in Floyd County for a number of years.

With Mitchell comes a wealth of experience and new ideas. The Walker County Board of Commissioners voted late last year to combine the animal shelter and animal control under one umbrella — animal services — and to hire a director to run it.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

