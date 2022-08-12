Walker County Logo

Two and a half square inches doesn’t seem like much, but a rule is a rule.

When Walker County set dates for public hearings about a change in the millage (property tax) rate, an ad was placed in the Walker County Messenger, as required by law. But there was a small mishap -- the state of Georgia requires such ads to be at least 30 square inches. The one that ran was 27.5 square inches.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

