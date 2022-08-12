Two and a half square inches doesn’t seem like much, but a rule is a rule.
When Walker County set dates for public hearings about a change in the millage (property tax) rate, an ad was placed in the Walker County Messenger, as required by law. But there was a small mishap -- the state of Georgia requires such ads to be at least 30 square inches. The one that ran was 27.5 square inches.
Rules being things not to be taken lightly when made by government, the county was required to run a new ad. Because of another rule that says an ad must run a certain amount of time before the first hearing, the dates of the hearings had to be changed.
And because the Board of Commissioners typically votes on a millage rate change the same day of the last hearing, the date of the first commission meeting in September had to be switched from the second Thursday to the first Thursday of the month.
Here’s the new information needed for those who wish to express opinions in person about the millage rate change and for those who would like to attend the first BOC meeting of September.
The Walker County Board of Commissioners invites the public to share their thoughts about the tax increase at one or more public hearings.
Thursday, Aug. 25, at 8 a.m. at the Walker County Civic Center, 10052 Hwy. 27, Rock Spring
Thursday, Aug. 25, at 6:30 p.m. at the Walker County Courthouse Annex III, 201 S. Main St., LaFayette
Thursday, Sept. 1, at 6:30 p.m. at the Walker County Courthouse Annex III at 201 S. Main St. LaFayette
The Board of Commissioners will vote on the millage rate at a regular BOC meeting on Sept. 1 following the final public hearing at the Courthouse Annex III in LaFayette, 201 S. Main St.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.