CHI Memorial announced in June 2021 its intent to build a new hospital in Catoosa County that will serve the North Georgia region. Preliminary work is underway that will help secure the necessary permits and approvals needed to start construction. Groundbreaking for the new facility is scheduled for summer 2022, following the certificate of need (CON) approval, with a targeted completion date of mid-2024.
The new CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia will incorporate smart hospital technology solutions that help the hospital and staff meet the needs of the community, both today and well into the future, and bring a modernized patient experience to the present.
“Our aspiration is to orient healthcare toward the needs of the patient using new and evolving technologies and capabilities,” shared Andrew McGill, senior vice president, strategy and business development, CHI Memorial.
The project team is surveying options that improve quality of care and enhance the patient experience. Some of those options include:
♦ Real-Time Health System (RTHS), which is a conceptual model and a technology framework that uses near-real time data from a variety of sources to improve efficiency and effectiveness
♦ Integration of mobile tablets and display technology with cloud-based healthcare apps that enable personalized outreach, education and displays for a truly unique patient experience
♦ Real time patient status on in-room displays linked to the patient’s electronic medical record for hospital staff
♦ Personalized education and information unique to the patient via an interactive in-room TV system
♦ Digital door signs that integrate patient data such as first name, care team members, language preferences, isolation status, dietary status, fall risk, allergies, etc.
♦ Leverage new capabilities to reduce the time in which patient information and medical knowledge is acquired, analyzed and applied.
The new hospital will feature 64 inpatient beds including an intensive care unit (ICU), as well as a full-service emergency department, operating rooms and an endoscopy lab. It will also include a comprehensive imaging center with X-ray, CT, MRI and ultrasound, and non-invasive cardiac imaging.
Bistro dining will be available to visitors. The hospital will also feature a chapel.
The new building will connect to the current CHI Memorial Parkway building, creating a single campus geared toward establishing a central location for inpatient and outpatient services.
Community support is a critical factor in the new hospital. A philanthropic campaign is currently underway.
“CHI Memorial has been committed to this community for nearly 25 years,” said McGill. “Bringing more services to a convenient, patient-friendly campus that is close to a major interstate and in the epicenter of local commercial and residential growth will provide greater access to comprehensive healthcare closer to home.”